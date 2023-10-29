Matthew Perry, one of the main actors of the Friends series, has died: all the details

Matthew Perry, one of the actors of the Friends series, who played the role of Chandler Bing, has died at the age of 54.

Daily video

According to TMZ, Matthew "died in his own home after being physically active."

"We were told that Matthew returned home sometime in the morning after a 2-hour workout. Shortly thereafter, he sent his assistant out to run an errand. We were told that when the assistant returned about 2 hours later, he saw that Matthew was not answering and called 911," the publication writes.

Recently, the actor had been playing pickleball in the mornings, a mixture of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the actor's body was found on Saturday in a house in the Los Angeles area, where, according to the source, "he appeared to have drowned."

"Our sources say that first responders were called to a cardiac arrest. It's unclear exactly where it happened... He was found in a Jacuzzi at home... and we're told no drugs were found at the scene," the outlet adds.

Read also: 8 movie actors who died right on the set

Biography of Matthew Perry

The American actor was born on August 19, 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends.

Perry began his acting career as a child, appearing in several commercials. In 1987, he made his television debut on The Jerry Siegel Show. In 1994, he landed the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. The series became one of the most popular in the world, and Perry received many awards for it, including the Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2002.

After Friends ended, Perry continued to act in movies and television. He appeared in such films as Second Chance (2002), Charlie Wilson in Vietnam (2007) and Mr. Sunshine (2011). He has also appeared in television series such as Sex and the City (2004), How I Met Your Mother (2008) and Jimmy Kimmel Live (2013).

Perry is also a writer. He published his memoir The Good Guy in 2022.

Perry has had drug and alcohol problems for many years. He has been to rehab several times and his struggle with addiction has been an open topic. In 2013, he was hospitalized after an opioid overdose.

The actor admitted that he spent $9 million to fight his unhealthy addictions.

Matthew has never married, but for several years he was engaged to Molly Hurwitz for 6 months. Before that, he was dating Lizzie Kaplan.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!