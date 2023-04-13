Ukrainians can receive humanitarian aid from the Swedish brand: what needs to be done

The Swedish brand ANZA has launched a project of humanitarian assistance to all residents of Ukraine, who are professionally or independently rebuilding housing and civil infrastructure destroyed by Russian aggression.

Anyone who is currently carrying out painting work as part of the restoration of their own housing or social buildings will be able to receive ANZA paintbrushes.

Steps to get help:

Go to the page of partners/organizers ( https://kolorit.ua/news/3968/ ). Fill out the form, indicating your data and the desired help. Wait for a response and collect help in a way convenient for you.

Who can get help?

If you are a private person and your home has been destroyed since the beginning of the war due to Russian aggression. You are renovating your home or making repairs in a new place. Or building a new home. If you are a representative of a company that is engaged in the reconstruction of the country and makes projects for the reconstruction of housing, social infrastructure objects, or building housing for refugees. If you are a painter who participates in the reconstruction of the country and makes projects for the reconstruction of houses, social infrastructure objects, or housing for refugees.

What can I get in aid?

The ANZA brand provides free brushes. You can choose products and specify the quantity in the questionnaire. If you have a need for rollers, please indicate this in the comments.

Many need help, so it's worth asking for products equivalent to your real need. The brand reserves the right to reduce the number of products if it does not meet real needs.

The best brushes for restoring Ukraine

Today, the Swedish brand represents the segment of the best painting tools and is widely known in the leading countries of the world. Professional painting tools have lightweight, have a special anatomical shape, and special additional fasteners that facilitate work under any conditions.

For Ukrainians, ANZA sent the best PRO line, which guarantees excellent results and ease of use, because both professionals and amateurs will be able to achieve uniform coverage with this tool without any extra effort.

