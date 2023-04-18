Ukrainians will receive a new payment for gas: what is known

In Ukraine, a number of citizens will soon receive payments for gas in a new format. In particular, bills for gas and for the distribution of blue fuel in paper format will come in one receipt.

However, such changes will not apply to all settlements. This is reported by "Gazpravda".

"Updated payments will arrive in April. So far, only to customers of the Kropyvnytskyi branch of GAZMEREZH, Dniprogaz, Kharkivgaz, Kharkivmiskgaz, Kryvorizhgaz, and Donetskoblgaz," the message says.

It is noted that the details, individual QR codes, and data on the options for the transmission of testimony and payment will be collected in one receipt. In this way, payments for consumers of the mentioned municipal and regional gases for March will already be "combined".

Video of the day

At the same time, subscribers will receive electronic receipts unchanged. Such payments can be received in the personal account of my.gas.ua.

