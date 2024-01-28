A tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian soldiers and eliminated enemy equipment in Donbas. It happened near the village of Stepove.

Daily video

This was reported by DeepState analysts on Telegram. Russian occupants are trying to advance towards Ocheretyne, Donetsk region.

A tank of the Defense Forces was practicing on the katsaps in the landings opposite, and then made an accurate shot at the equipment of the Muscovites along the railway north of the village of Stepove, where the enemy is trying to advance towards Ocheretyne, the report said.

The analysts published a video showing how the tank fired four shots at the positions occupied by the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The last shot was accurate and hit the location of the Russian equipment.

After that, a video from an unmanned aerial vehicle was shown, which recorded a powerful explosion. Fire and thick gray smoke rose into the sky, and the enemy suffered losses.

And near Ilovaisk, more than 20 occupants were killed in an attack on a military training ground. They were participants in the Judgment Day project, which involved training UAV pilots.

