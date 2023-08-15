Ukrainian troops destroy Russian ammunition depot near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy occupants' ammunition depots in various parts of the frontline. In particular, the elimination of shells took place in the Donetsk region, in the Bakhmut direction.

There, an Army drone operator from the CODE 9.2 unit destroyed a Russian ammunition depot. This was announced in a telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The bright explosion is the result of the CODE 9.2 unit's work with a conventional Mavic. The soldiers tracked the location of the warehouse and then hit the object with an accurate shot," the statement said.

The video shows how the occupiers' shells explode as a result of an accurate shot by the operator.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the ammunition depot is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, soldiers of the 23rd separate public order protection brigade "Khortytsia" destroyed a Russian observation post in Zaporizhzhia region.

