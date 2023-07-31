Ukrainian troops destroy Russian observation post in the south (video)

Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations in various parts of the frontline. In particular, in the Mykolaiv region, one of the Navy's units destroyed an occupant observation post.

The defenders of Ukraine struck the post with the Murom-M system. This was reported in the Navy's telegram channel.

"The defenders of Ochakiv destroyed the enemy's observation post. One of the units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a fire damage on the observation post with the Murom-M complex," the statement said.

The video shows how the military detected and delivered an accurate strike on the occupiers' observation post. The following shots show the Russians' point being blown to smithereens.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the Murom-M complex is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade eliminated an enemy Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system in the Bakhmut sector.

