Ukrainian marines in Donbas give a light to Russian grenade launchers hiding among the plantations (video)

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy an enemy grenade launcher hidden among the plantations. Drone operators practised on Russian equipment.

A video of the "deadly birds" operators' work has been posted online. It was posted on the Facebook page of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky.

The footage shows how aerial reconnaissance from a UAV spotted the position of the enemy AGS. It was eliminated with several drops from the drone.

"The UAV crew of the first battalion of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi detected and worked on the position of the enemy's AGS in the Donetsk region," the description below the video reads.

Here is an epic story about how the Russians failed to evacuate their damaged equipment from the battlefield three times.

