The 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Zakarpattia region is one of the best units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That's why the "Edelweiss" (as the soldiers of the 128th are called for the symbolic flower on their chevron) have been fighting in the hottest spots since 2014, the very beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The enemy knows that it will be very hot for them if the Highlanders from Mukachevo are in their direction. Even when there are no assaults, the occupiers suffer heavy losses, because they always effectively and efficiently hit the "fire whips" of Zakarpathians, in particular, artillery.

As in this photo...

128th Brigade sends "sleeping pills" to the enemy at night

"The self-propelled artillery of the 128th Brigade works around the clock," the brigade's press service writes on its Facebook page. "We cover infantry positions, ammunition depots, armored vehicles, and destroy Russian command posts. We do not let the enemy rest day or night!"

Exactly on the high-precision

