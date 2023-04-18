Ukrainian fighters 'won' the Russian 'Sunset' near Bakhmut (video)

The Ukrainian military captured the Russian TOS-1A Sontsepok. It was possible to take the trophy in Donetsk region.

Volunteer, people's deputy, and member of the defense committee Yury Mysyagin noted that the equipment of the occupiers was "trophied" in the Bakhmut district. A video confirming this was also published on the network.

"Trophy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" in the Bakhmut district," the message reads.

Read also: Special forces eliminated the Russian "Sunset" with a kamikaze drone

The footage shows how Ukrainian defenders who drove by filmed the trophy equipment. When exactly the volley fire system was "trophied" is not reported.

Video of the day

In addition, TOS is a family of Russian heavy flame-throwing systems of 220-mm volley fire. The equipment fires with incendiary or thermobaric ammunition. The modernized TOS-1A system has been in service with the Russian army since 2011, consisting of:

combat vehicle BM-1 (product 634B) with a launcher on a tank chassis;

transport-charging machine TZM-T (product 563) on a tank chassis;

unguided rockets (NKRS) caliber 220 mm.

The other day, fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky were destroyed by the enemy's calculation of the "Kornet" anti-tank missile.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!