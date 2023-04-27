Ukrainian band Antytila announced a concert in Crimea: when and in which city

Taras Topolya, leader of the band Antytila, has announced concerts in the temporarily occupied Crimea. He and his colleagues are planning to perform in Yalta.

Topolya posted the relevant poster on his Instagram. It is noted that the concert is scheduled for 20 hours on August 23, 2024, at the Avangard Stadium. Tickets will cost 900 UAH.

"Yes, you didn't imagine it. Antibodies announce a concert in Crimea. In the Ukrainian Crimea. We are opening a pre-sale for the first big stadium show in Yalta. August 23, 2024, Avangard Stadium," added Taras Topolya.

Video of the day

Read also: HIMARS is smiling: musician Taras Topolya mocks Russians who are given bulletproof vests for airsoft

He noted that from the first day of the Russian invasion, the members of Antytila took up arms and went to the front line.

"We never doubted Ukraine's victory for a second. We always knew that the day would come when the Ukrainian Armed Forces would regain control of the Crimean steppes, Ayudag, Cape Fiolent, the Genoese fortress, and Swallow's Nest. And we will definitely all come there with our loved ones, children and friends. "Antytila is confident that in the summer of 2024, we will all be able to gather in Ukrainian Yalta, liberated from the Russian occupiers, and decorate the entire southern coast of Crimea with yellow and blue, modern Ukrainian music. We will play our best songs that Ukrainians love and know and celebrate the Ukrainian Victory together," Topolya summarized.

Tickets for the Antytila concert can be purchased here.

As a reminder, recently the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine is approaching victory and the return of the Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!