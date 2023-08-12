Skin care after hair removal: how to achieve smoothness

Laser hair removal has won the hearts of those who want to get rid of unwanted hair for a long time. This modern method of hair removal is based on the use of laser light, which is directed at the hair follicles, destroying them and ensuring the long-lasting effect of smooth skin.

However, it is worth knowing about proper care after the procedure. UAportal will tell you how to take care of your skin after laser hair removal.

Laser hair removal works due to the interaction of laser light with melanin, the pigment that gives hair its color. The procedure involves a laser beam penetrating the skin and damaging hair follicles by overheating melanin.

Unlike shaving and other methods, laser hair removal can lead to a long-term cessation of hair growth or a significant reduction after several sessions.

Video of the day

Read also: How to prevent the appearance of wrinkles: cosmetologists advise doing it every day

After laser hair removal, it is important to follow some aftercare rules to achieve the most effective result and prevent possible side effects:

Avoid shaving: do not shave for the next 10 days after the procedure. This will allow the skin to recover and avoid irritation. Sun protection: the treated skin should be protected from sunlight. The skin becomes more sensitive to ultraviolet radiation after the procedure, so use creams with a high level of sun protection. Gentle cleansing: avoid using aggressive cleansers, peels and other cosmetic procedures that can irritate the skin. Choose gentle care products. Advice from a laser hair removal specialist: listen to the professionals. They will provide you with individualized advice based on your skin type and specific needs.

As a reminder, honey is widely used in cosmetology as an effective skin, body and hair care product.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!