Surprise everyone around: top 5 basic things for the spring wardrobe

In spring, everything renews and blossoms. Therefore, I want fresh, elegant, and the most beautiful images.

UAportal tells you which spring basic items must be in your wardrobe. They are easily combined with different clothes and will surprise everyone around.

Maxi length skirt

With the help of a maxi skirt, you can create both every day and more festive looks. Such clothes create a sophisticated and elegant silhouette. You can choose any fabric, including denim.

Jacket

Oversized vests or loose-fitting items are still at the peak of popularity. However, even models with a narrowed waist can be successfully styled.

Striped sweater

A classic striped sweater will be relevant in any season. This way you will add highlights to the image and look more spectacular.

Wide pants

Wide pants can be worn under any shoes. They can be combined with tops, sweaters, and accessories.

Trench

The trench coat remains one of the most relevant items in the wardrobe. In the spring, such light coats will come in handy, as you can create many stylish looks with them.

