Scientists have successfully recreated the appearance of a wealthy woman who lived about 4000 years ago in Central Europe, in the region of Bohemia. This reconstruction was made possible by analyzing the woman's skull and DNA.

The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a heavy necklace made up of more than 400 amber beads. Three bronze sewing needles were also found in the tomb. She belonged to the Unetice culture, which spread in Central Europe during the Early Bronze Age. This culture is known for its metalwork, including axes, daggers, bracelets and forged metal beads.

Michael Erne from the Institute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences noted that it is not known who the woman was, but her wealth is obvious.

"This is probably the richest female burial in the entire region where the Unetice culture existed," Erne emphasized.

Radiocarbon dating of the cemetery where the woman's remains were found showed that she lived between 1880 and 1750 BC. This cemetery is located near the village of Mikulovice in the northern Czech Republic. The region is known as Bohemia and was part of the kingdom of that name before World War I. In this place, 27 burials with valuable artifacts were discovered, including about 900 amber objects.

Erne emphasized that this cemetery alone contains more amber than all the Unetice burials in Germany.

The woman's remains were so well preserved that they retained fragments of the woman's DNA. Thanks to this, scientists were able to find out that she had brown and fair skin.

