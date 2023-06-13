Scientists record a class X solar flare: what is the threat (video)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has published a frame-by-frame image of the active cycle that took place on the surface of the Sun. It was captured by NOAA's Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI).

According to IFLScience, a class X flare occurred, which is the most energetic type of explosion. This outbreak was accompanied by serious interruptions in the operation of radio stations. However, it did not reach record sizes.

The images from the SUVI provide more detailed information about the scale of the event. Previous observations of the day had only captured the flash of light that accompanied the explosion. But the NOAA images show the spreading of solar plasma, which formed an impressive elongated aftershock effect.

It is noted that the 25th solar cycle may reach its peak earlier than expected, at the end of 2024 instead of mid-2025. At the same time, even more extreme events are expected.

