Scientists have recorded two unusual phenomena on the Moon at once, they can rewrite our knowledge about the satellite

Scientists discovered two extraordinary phenomena that can change our understanding of the processes taking place on Moon while conducting observations of the planet.

Mirror writes about it. Scientists have come across a huge granite area deep below the Moon's surface and have concluded that the material probably came from a volcano that was active about 3.5 billion years ago. This discovery was made in the area of the Compton-Belkovich volcanic complex.

An interesting fact is that a mass of heat appeared over this area, which scientists explain as radiation. A large thermal clot has formed on the dark side of the Moon and is causing concern among scientists. It stretches for a distance of 50 km and has a temperature of about 10 degrees Celsius, which is very hot for such a region of the Moon, where the mercury can drop to -183 degrees Celsius at night.

Interestingly, the granite found was formed without the influence of water or plate tectonics, which normally ensures the formation of granite on Earth. Scientists face a paradox because normally water or hydrous magma is needed to form granite and the Moon is known for its lack of water and plate tectonics.

Thus, the found granite complex creates new mysteries for scientists and may change their understanding of the processes taking place on the Moon. The usual mechanisms of granite formation, which are characteristic of Earth, do not work on the Moon, which indicates the incomprehensible natural processes responsible for the formation of this amazing material. This discovery leaves many questions that scientists will have to solve in the future.

