American scientists and doctors from New York University have presented the results of a new study that examined the near-death experiences of patients who have been successfully resuscitated.

Daily video

Using a unique analysis, they tried to determine what happens to people before they return to life. These strange memories are often associated with the phenomena that accompany clinical death, hzherald.co.nz reports.

Read also: Scientists are close to solving the causes of death of children whose shiny skeletons were found in a cave (photo)

The study analyzed the condition of 500 patients, only 53 of whom were successfully resuscitated. The rest only seemed to come close to the brink of death but did not cross it. Of this group, 6 people said they had experienced clinical death, and 11 admitted that they felt conscious after cardiac arrest.

One of the defining results of the study was the correspondence of the brain waves observed during these experiences when their hearts stopped. This suggests that near-death experiences affect brain activity.

The variety of experiences described by people who have experienced clinical death is particularly interesting. Some claim that they received advice from their late grandmother, who indicated that the time had not yet come for them to die. Others say they felt as if they were floating above their body in a hospital bed.

Scientists involved in the study comment that this tiny period between life and death opens up new dimensions of reality for humans. Here we can think sharply and clearly, and this experience significantly affects the views and attitudes of many people.

It should also be noted that most of those who experienced clinical death described calmness and peace, as well as a feeling of warmth and love. Some study participants emphasize that this experience has significantly changed their attitude to life.

Earlier, scientists learned what a person sees before death.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!