Scientists find microplastic particles in human blood for the first time

Microplastics, which are ubiquitous around us, have now been found even in human internal systems, including the bloodstream. Researchers have found that this invisible pollutant is present in the bodies of many, and its distribution and health effects are becoming a topic of serious scientific discussion.

The new research, based on the analysis of more than 3,600 samples, found that microplastics are present in blood, heart muscle, lungs, and even in the placenta and feces of babies. This pervasive material enters the body through various routes, including food, water, and even air.

According to the study, the average American consumes tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of microplastic particles with food every day. It is important to consider the source of water: bottled water may contain more microplastics than tap water.

The study found that the most common microplastic particles are polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene and styrene polymers. These plastic particles can have a negative impact on health by interfering with microcellular respiration and causing hormonal disorders.

Although scientists have not yet found an effective way to remove microplastics from the body, research shows that this material can be absorbed by the body and affect its functioning. However, technological advances and scientific research point to possible ways to break down and control reactions to microplastics.

