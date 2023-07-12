Scientists make mice transparent to find better cancer treatments (video)

In Germany, scientists have developed and successfully tested a new body scanning method that uses the unique technology of "transparent" mice. This innovative technique, known as WildDISCO, allows for the identification of even tiny groups of cancer cells, which opens up new perspectives for the fight against cancer.

Researchers from the University of Helmholtz and Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich used genetically modified dead mice for the experiment. They used a special mixture of chemicals to remove fat and pigment from the mice's tissues, making them "transparent." The next step was to inject fluorescently labeled antibodies, the BBC reports.

The results of the experiment exceeded all expectations. Thanks to the fluorescent tags, the scientists were able to obtain highly detailed images used to create a three-dimensional map of the body. This mapping data was much more accurate than that obtained using conventional methods such as MRI and PET, as WildDISCO is able to detect even the smallest clusters of cancer cells.

One of the key aspects of the new method is the ability to identify even small tumors, which increases the chances of successful removal of cancerous lesions. Typically, doctors can only detect large clusters of cells, leaving out smaller lesions that often lead to disease recurrence. WildDISCO solves this problem by detecting even the smallest signs of cancer.

Although the experiments were conducted on mice, the researchers plan to expand the trials to humans. If the new method is effective and safe for humans, it could change the approach to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The WildDISCO technology opens new horizons in oncology, providing the ability to detect and remove cancer cells before they become major threats to human health.

