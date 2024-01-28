Scientists have developed a camera that sees the world through the eyes of animals (photo)

Scientists from the University of Minnesota have developed a camera that allows people to see the world through the eyes of animals. It does not have separate settings for each animal, but has an additional camera for the ultraviolet range. The algorithm processes the data and shows how different animals would see the world.

A camera that allows you to see the world through the eyes of animals can be a valuable tool for researchers, doctors, and cosmetologists. The development was reported in the journal PLOS Biology.

Colias eurytheme butterflies have patterns on their wings that are visible only in ultraviolet light.

Peacocks are not as colorful to bees as they are to humans.

The caterpillar of the black mahogany Papilio polyxenes uses ultraviolet light for camouflage.

Bees see the rainbow more vividly than humans do because of ultraviolet light.

Birds see the sky as purple because of ultraviolet light.

Bees see each other in blue, green and red.

