Scientists reveal the real cause of Cleopatra's death: not a cobra bite

There is still a lot of controversy around the name of Cleopatra, the greatest queen of Egypt. In particular, her death raises many questions as the cause has not yet been established.

UAINFO writes about it.

According to scientists, she committed suicide in 30 BC in the city of Alexandria at the age of 39. The cause of death is believed to be the defeat of her troops in a battle with the Romans. According to the works of Plutarch, Strabo and Dionysius Cassius, the queen died from a poisonous cobra bite.

Read also: An ancient stone penis with a "violent purpose" found in Spain (photo)

Video of the day

It was extremely difficult to bring a poisonous snake into Cleopatra's chambers because they were very well guarded. Plutarch writes that a peasant helped her: "A peasant appeared at the door with a basket. The guards asked what he was carrying. Opening the basket and parting the leaves, he showed a pot full of ripe figs (figs). The soldiers looked at how big and beautiful they were, and the peasant, smiling, offered them a taste. Then they let him through, dismissing all suspicion."

A snake was hidden under the figs. The basket was left in the queen's chambers: she wished that the snake would bite her unexpectedly. According to another version, the snake was in a closed water container, and Cleopatra deliberately put her hand in the way so that it would bite her.

According to German scientists, the cause of death was poisoning by a mixture of opium, hemlock and aconite.

As a reminder, an ancient necropolis dating back to the 4th-5th century AD was found in Croatia.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!