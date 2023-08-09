Scientists have revealed the real cause of death of Prince Edward or the Black Prince

Prince Edward known as the Black Prince was a medieval knight who died in 1376. Many researchers thought his death was caused by dysentery, but new research suggests other causes, including malaria or inflammatory bowel disease. These conclusions were put forward by doctors from 21 engineer regiments in Yorkshire, who analyzed historical sources.

Daily Mail writes about it.

Prince Edward also known as the Black Prince because of his brutal reputation on the battlefield, was the eldest son of King Edward III of England. He was an outstanding English soldier and fought in many wars, including wars with France.

Dysentery was long thought to be the cause of his death, but recent research suggests he may have died of malaria or inflammatory bowel disease. There is evidence of his illness after the battle in Spain in 1367, as well as his condition before the siege of Limoges in 1370.

Video of the day

Read also: 30 ancient tombs belonging to the highest clergy were found in Turkey

These new findings cast doubt on the previous view of dysentery as the main cause of the prince's death. Scientists believe that his death may have been due to a complex combination of factors such as malaria, inflammatory bowel disease and other complications that may have been common in medieval Europe.

These findings are important not only for the study of history but also for understanding what diseases could affect military operations at that time. They show that even famous personalities of that time could face complex medical problems that greatly affected their lives.

English scientists restored an ancient 2000-year-old gate, which was called the door to Britain.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!