Scientists have determined the time and day when people die most often

Scientists have identified the time and day when people die most often. Studies have shown that certain days of the week are much more deadly, and there are more deaths on one day of the year in particular than on any other.

This is partly due to factors such as drug overdoses and firearms. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

According to a study by Harvard Medical School, the most likely time for people to die is 11 am. Professor Clifford Saper, the lead author of the article, noted that almost all physiological processes have a circadian rhythm, meaning they occur mainly in certain parts of the day.

Read also: Why you shouldn't take objects and things of the dead: death carries powerful energy

There is even a circadian rhythm of death, so in the general population, people tend to be most likely to die in the morning. The average time is around 11:00.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more people die during the cold winter months than at any other time of the year. January and December are generally the deadliest months of the year.

The New Year is the deadliest of the year. In turn, an analysis of 39 million deaths between 1999 and 2004 showed that there is one day of the week when people die more often - Saturday.

Here's what scientists have to say about drinking rainwater.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!