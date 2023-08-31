Scientists explain why you shouldn't crush cockroaches with your feet

Cockroaches are common pests. They can be a source of infections and allergies.

Many people believe that the easiest way to get rid of cockroaches is to step on them. However, this is not entirely true, writes thesilverink.com.

Why shouldn't you crush cockroaches with your feet?

Cockroaches have a very strong exoskeleton that protects them from damage. So even after you step on them, they can play dead and then run away.

Moreover, stepping on cockroaches can be harmful to your health. When a cockroach is squashed, the bacteria it contains can spread into the environment. These bacteria can cause allergies, asthma, and diseases such as dysentery, diarrhea, cholera, or typhoid fever. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns about this.

How to get rid of cockroaches effectively?

The best way to get rid of cockroaches is to use special insect repellents. These products contain toxic substances that paralyze or kill the cockroach. You can also use sticky traps that capture cockroaches when they step on them.

Here are some tips on how to prevent cockroaches in your home:

Clean your home regularly and take out the trash.

Store food in airtight containers.

Use insect repellents.

If you have cockroaches in your home, it is important to contact a professional pest control service. These services have the experience and equipment needed to effectively exterminate cockroaches.

The publication writes that cockroaches can be scared away from a home. They do not like certain specific odors. These include the smell of cucumber, vinegar, garlic, and bay leaf. Place cucumber peels in the places where cockroaches are most often spotted so that they cannot enter the house.

