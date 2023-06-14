Scientists explain why you shouldn't remove dead flies from windowsills

A new study has yielded unexpected results about the impact of dead flies on living members of their species. It turns out that when fruit flies of the Drosophila melanogaster species come into contact with the corpses of their relatives, it can significantly reduce their life expectancy.

Scientists have noticed that such flies begin to show withdrawal and age much faster than those that do not see the corpses of their relatives.

The results of this study were published in the journal PLOS Biology. Scientists believe that two types of neurons that respond to the neurotransmitter serotonin play a key role in the process of influencing the perception of death in flies. The activity of these neurons leads to accelerated aging and negatively affects the physiology of flies.

The University of Michigan researchers hope that their findings will help to better understand the impact of death on humans and the aging process, particularly in situations of stress.

This study paves the way for further research into the neural processes that occur in fruit flies and may be important for understanding the physiological effects of death. These discoveries may become the basis for the development of new methods of treatment for people suffering from constant stressful situations related to death.

