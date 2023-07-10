Scientists discover planet with clouds of glass and metals (video)

An international team of astronomers has discovered an exoplanet that is covered in clouds of metal and glass. This cloud composition reflects up to 80% of light into space.

According to the scientists, who published the study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, the discovery of the planet LTT9779b can be considered an important milestone in the study of exoplanets. The celestial body is located 260 light years from our system.

The scientists explained that each planet has its own albedo, the ability of a surface or space body to reflect and scatter radiation. The Earth has only 36%, while Venus, for example, has about 70%.

If LTT9779b existed in the Solar System, it would be comparable in brightness to Venus. The exoplanet is five times larger than the Earth and similar to Neptune. It takes 19 hours for the celestial body to orbit its parent star.

The temperature on the illuminated side of the planet is 2000 degrees Celsius. As a result, clouds of silicates and metals, including, for example, titanium, have formed on the planet.

