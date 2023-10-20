Scientists have discovered new health benefits of grapes: how much to eat per day

A new study has found that consuming grapes for 16 weeks improves eye health. This is supported by prior research indicating the benefits of grapes in protecting the structure of the retina.

The study found that grapes, which are rich in antioxidants, help improve macular pigment optical density (MPOD) and reduce harmful glycations (AGEs), contributing to improved eye health. SCITECHDAILY reports that.

Older adults have a higher risk of eye disease and vision problems. Key risk factors for eye disease include oxidative stress and high levels of glycation end products (AGEs) in the eyes.

Read also: Nutritionists have named 7 foods that women after 40 should eat to maintain a slim figure

Dietary antioxidants can reduce oxidative stress and inhibit the formation of AGEs. Grapes are a natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols.

In this new study, 34 people consumed either 1½ cups of grapes per day or a placebo for 16 weeks. Those who ate grapes showed significant increases in MPOD, plasma antioxidant capacity and total phenolics.

Recall, we have already written what side dishes women should give up in order to preserve the figure.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel!