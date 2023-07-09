Scientists have named a strange but effective way to lose weight

Lack of sleep and inadequate nightly rest lead to rapid weight gain and can lead to obesity. Scientists have concluded that it is possible to maintain a normal weight without diets and restrictions if you get enough sleep and sleep at least a certain amount.

Scientists at the University of Chicago conducted a study that found that nighttime rest directly affects weight loss. The more a person does not get enough sleep, the more likely they are to gain weight. According to their findings, scientists emphasize that increasing the duration of sleep contributes to the loss of extra pounds.

One of the identified factors associated with obesity is an increased number of calories consumed, not a lack of physical activity. And studies have shown that increasing sleep duration can be one of the solutions to this problem. Scientists conducted an experiment with 80 overweight adults who slept less than 6.5 hours a night. Each of the participants in the experiment was assisted by specialists to adjust their sleep patterns and extend their sleep duration by an average of one and a half hours.

After extending the sleep duration, none of the participants were instructed to reduce their food intake. However, it turned out that after increasing their sleep duration, they began to consume fewer calories during the day, and they had fewer cravings for fatty foods.

The head of the Sleep Center, Esra Tesali, noted that this study once again confirms the importance of proper sleep for the body's normal functioning. When a sleep schedule is established, metabolic processes improve, excessive appetite disappears, and the functioning of the intestines and many other organs improves.

Overall, the results of this study indicate that proper sleep is an important factor in maintaining normal weight and health. The findings provide additional evidence to support the need for regular sleep and a long night's rest for people who want to maintain an optimal weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

