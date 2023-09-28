Scientists named the cause of chronic fatigue: you will be surprised

Scientists have discovered a protein that may be a factor in the onset of myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). For a long time, experts have been trying to find out the origin of this disease, because without it, it is difficult to develop effective treatment.

The research was conducted on a 38-year-old woman who felt constantly tired but had not yet been officially diagnosed with CFS. When analyzing her muscle tissue, scientists found an abnormality: a high level of a protein called WASF3.

This protein can affect the functioning of mitochondria, the energy centers that power cells. WASF3 causes them to malfunction, disrupting the supply of energy. This explains the feeling of exhaustion in people with CFS, when their muscles and cells lack the necessary nutrition.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disease that leads to a severe loss of strength that lasts for at least six months. Symptoms are exacerbated during physical or mental activity, and rest does not always help to overcome them.

Among the signs of CFS are

a high degree of fatigue after physical or mental effort;

problems with memory and cognitive functions;

dizziness when changing body position;

pain in muscles and joints;

insufficiently restful sleep;

headache

sore throat;

swollen lymph nodes in the neck and armpits;

high sensitivity to light, sound, odors, food, and medications.

