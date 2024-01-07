Scientists have named the ideal time for night rest: it will protect against dangerous diseases

Most people have a habit of staying up late and not rushing to bed. However, the long-term effects of sleep deprivation can jeopardize your physical and mental health.

According to REVA, there is a link between short sleep and weight gain. Scientists say that the more you don't get enough sleep, the more you won't be able to lose weight.

If you suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, you won't have the energy to exercise or eat healthy. Plus, if you stay up late, you'll overindulge in unhealthy snacks. Studies show that sleepless nights increase your cravings for hamburgers more than green leafy vegetables.

One of the most effective ways to avoid regular illnesses is to get enough sleep. Lack of sleep not only affects your immune system, but also determines how quickly you can recover from an illness.

When you get enough sleep, your immune system is strong enough to fight off viral or infectious diseases. If you sleep on time and wake up early to eat a healthy breakfast before 8:30 am, your BMI level will be controlled.

In addition to eating right and exercising, getting enough sleep is also important for reducing your risk of developing certain chronic diseases, such as diabetes, stroke, or high blood pressure. When you sleep, your body works to repair your blood vessels, heart, and brain to prevent these chronic conditions. If you don't get enough sleep, these organs begin to deteriorate, leading to serious health problems.

We've all been through that deadly period when you can't concentrate or remember anything during an exam or presentation because you stayed up late the night before. This happens when your cognitive ability is impaired due to lack of sleep. Not only that, but the lack of REM sleep, which is necessary to stimulate your brain, can affect your problem-solving skills and creative thinking. One study showed that subjects who woke up after REM sleep performed 30 percent better than those who woke up after REM sleep.

The less you sleep, the more depressed you will be. According to the study, people who stay up late at night are more likely to have recurrent negative thoughts (RNT) compared to those who go to bed early. Researchers claim that shortened sleep duration and sleep disturbances are associated with increased pessimistic thoughts. On the other hand, psychologists advise maintaining a proper sleeping pattern that can give you a clear mind and focus on your problems. Isn't it easier to deal with emotions if your mind is rested?

With enough 7-8 hours of sleep every night, you can control your weight, prevent chronic diseases, avoid negative thoughts, and increase your productivity.

