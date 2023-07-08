Scientists from the Schmidt Institute of Oceanography have discovered a new octopus breeding ground in the underwater mountains off the coast of Costa Rica. During a research expedition on the research ship Falkor, 18 international scientists captured fascinating scenes, including the hatching of babies and mothers protecting octopuses from predators.

The discovery of a new active octopus nursery confirms that the ocean still has many secrets to be explored, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

The research was conducted at a depth of more than 2800 meters below the sea surface in the area of low-temperature hydrothermal vents. Scientists suggest that they observed nursing octopuses that may represent a new species of octopus in the genus Muusocotpus. These octopuses differ from other species in that they do not have ink sacs.

Other octopus nurseries have been found in the deep sea before. However, the discovery of the new nursery confirms that the scientific community still has a lot to learn about the behavior and reproduction of these fascinating marine creatures.

The breeding ground was found in an area of seamounts off Costa Rica that have already been protected by the government. The results of this expedition emphasize the importance of researching and protecting such unique ecosystems.

