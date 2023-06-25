Scientists put 'thongs' on frogs to study their behavior (photo)

Poison frogs have shown their spatial skills thanks to an unusual tracking method developed by researchers at Stanford University. This method allows us to study the movements of males and females of three different species of poison frogs in the rain forest.

The researchers put "thongs" with radio trackers on the males and females of these poisonous frogs, which allowed the team to monitor the amphibians' navigation. Tracking was particularly challenging because the tiny frog is difficult to spot in the rainforest.

Video of the day

But thanks to these new methods of study, researchers have obtained valuable data on the spatial abilities of poisonous frogs.

Read also: An endangered brown bear caught in a camera trap (video)

The study found that female dyeing poison frogs have better spatial skills than males of this species. This confirms the androgen dispersal hypothesis, which states that males have better spatial skills due to higher levels of androgens, particularly testosterone.

The researchers also found that in diablito frogs, which have predominantly female parental care and wider habitats, females did not show better spatial skills than males. However, females were more accurate in their routes home, especially over long distances.

The study of these poisonous frogs has provided new insights into their behavior and spatial abilities. Considering the importance of poison frogs in biological systems, these discoveries can make a significant contribution to further scientific research and conservation of these interesting amphibians.

The study was published in the scientific journal eLife.

As a reminder, a new species of gecko with unusual psychedelic eyes was discovered in Australia.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!