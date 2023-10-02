A cleaner shares how to remove mold from bathroom sealant cheaply

Silicone sealant in the bathroom can absorb water, which leads to mold growth. However, there are cheap ways to combat mold.

Mold grows in places where there is a lot of moisture and can trigger sneezing, coughing, wheezing, and allergic reactions. Cleaning expert Adriana Aziz of Maid For You explained that removing mold is "not a problem."

According to her, it can be easily done with a product that is available in every apartment. This method requires gloves, goggles, a spray bottle, clean rags, and vinegar.

The cleaner said that you need to spray vinegar on all the sealant, whether you see mold or not. Then it should be left for about five minutes before wiping it off with a cloth.

However, if the silicone is placed in an awkward place, spray vinegar on an old toothbrush and gently rub the corners with it. Then rinse the area and blot it with a clean cloth to dry the sealant faster.

If there is a lot of mold and it is difficult to clean, there is the vinegar and toilet paper method. Tear off the toilet paper and spray it with vinegar until it is wet. Place the paper on the remaining mold and let it sit for a few hours.

After that, brush the area with a soft toothbrush. Finally, rinse the silicone thoroughly and dry it with a clean cloth.

