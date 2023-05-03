The Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to statements by the Russian authorities that Ukraine was attacked by the Kremlin on the night of May 3. The Office of the President claims that our defense forces were not involved.

In a commentary to BBC Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhiy Nikifrov, said he had no information about attacks on the Kremlin and called the Russians' statements "escalating the situation."

"As President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine is directing all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, not to attack those of others," Nikifrov said.

Video of the day

Zelensky's spokesman added: "The wording of the terrorist state is particularly surprising... A terrorist attack is the destroyed entrances to houses in Dnipro and Uman, or a missile launched at people trying to evacuate at the train station in Kramatorsk, and many other tragedies. And what happened in Moscow is obviously an escalation of the situation before May 9, an expected response from our opponents."

The publication also asked NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov for a comment. He replied: "I have no comment on this".

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, commented on the Kremlin's drone attack on Twitter, saying that it may indicate that Russia is preparing a large-scale terrorist attack.

"That's why it first detains a large group of alleged saboteurs in Crimea. And then demonstrates "drones over the Kremlin". First of all, Ukraine is engaged in a purely defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Why? This does not solve any military problem. But it gives Russia grounds to justify its attacks on civilians... Secondly, we are watching with interest the growth of incidents and excesses that are taking place in different parts of Russia," Podolyak added.

He believes that the appearance of unknown unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on the territory of the Kremlin can only indicate "the underground work of local resistance forces."

As a reminder, on May 3, Russian publics and Russian media published a video showing a drone crashing onto the roof of one of the Kremlin's towers. In particular, the press service of the Russian president said that the attack was carried out by the "Kyiv regime". "An attempt was made to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian president with unmanned aerial vehicles," the Kremlin said.

According to the Russians, two drones were used in the attack. The Kremlin also called the incident a "planned terrorist attack and attempted assassination attempt on the president" on the eve of Victory Day and the May 9 parade.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!