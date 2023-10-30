Pumpkin hummus is a delicious and healthy appetizer that is ideal for the fall season. It contains many vitamins and minerals and is a good source of fiber.

In general, hummus is an oriental dish, but it can be prepared in the Ukrainian way. As Pixel writes, the main appetizer is chickpea puree, but if you add baked pumpkin, the taste will be even better.

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 200-250 g;

Garlic - 1 head;

Olive oil - 2 tbsp. tablespoons;

Boiled or canned chickpeas - 1 cup;

Sesame paste - 2 tbsp. spoons;

Peanut butter - 2 tbsp. tablespoons;

Lemon juice - 2 tsp;

Ground cumin - ¹⁄₂ tsp;

Paprika, salt, pumpkin seeds - to your taste.

How to make pumpkin hummus:

1․ Peel the pumpkin, then cut it into small pieces.

2․ Put the prepared vegetable on parchment, which was previously placed on a baking sheet. Peel the garlic and add it to the pumpkin.

3. Brush the vegetables with olive oil, add salt and put them in the oven, which should be preheated to 200-210 degrees. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until it is tender.

4. Let the pumpkin and garlic cool down. Then put all the ingredients in a blender, except for the paprika, and blend to get a smooth consistency.

You can serve pumpkin hummus with raw vegetables, crackers, croutons, or pita bread. Do not overmix the ingredients, otherwise the appetizer will turn out to be too runny.

If you want the hummus to be sweeter, add a little honey or sugar.

If you want the hummus to be more savory, add more garlic or other spices.

