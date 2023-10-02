Florists have named three mistakes that kill indoor plants

Indoor plants are not difficult to grow, but there are some mandatory criteria that, if not followed, can lead to their death. It is important to pay attention to them.

Excessive moisture

The main enemy for indoor plants is excess or insufficient water. Too much watering can lead to rot damage to the roots, yellowing and wilting of the leaves, an increased risk of parasite attack, and even plant death. Due to lack of moisture, the plants dry out.

Not enough space for growth

When indoor plants grow and become bigger and stronger, they need a bigger pot. Otherwise, they will not be able to continue to grow normally. Transplanting the plant into a larger pot will help it grow faster, bloom more profusely and feel more comfortable.

Improper nutrition

In order for plants to remain beautiful and healthy, it is important to feed them properly. It is known that plants need three main macronutrients for healthy growth: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

