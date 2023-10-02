Floral and tart: a recipe for pear jam for the winter

Shuba 's homemade pear jam tastes great with toast. It has a spicy taste and a pleasant aroma.

Ingredients:

Pears - 1 kg

Sugar - 1.3 kg

Water - 300 g

Citric acid - 3 g

Read also: A simple recipe for chokeberry jam

The method of preparation:

1. Peel the pears and cut them into slices. Put them in a saucepan where you will cook the jam. Make a syrup from water and sugar and pour hot over the pear slices.

2. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, over low heat for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave for 4 hours, then boil again for 10 minutes and set aside for 4 hours. During the third boiling, add 3 g of citric acid and boil for another 10 minutes.

3. Put the hot jam into dry sterilized jars and close with sterilized lids. Turn upside down, wrap, and chill. Store in a cool, dry place.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for apple jam in 5 minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!