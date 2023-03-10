Oscar 2023: where and when to watch the biggest event in the world of cinema

On the night of March 13, the biggest event in the world of cinema will take place - the 95th Academy Award ceremony. It will be held in Los Angeles, at the Dolby Theater.

UAportal tells where and at what time to watch the gala event. In particular, for Ukrainians, the event will be broadcast by "Suspilne Kultura".

When to watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony

The results will begin to be announced at 8:00 p.m. local time, but at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. Ukrainians will be able to watch the event online on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel or YouTube channel.

The awards will be shown in all 23 nominations. Last year, part of the program was simply cut out.

Video of the day

What is known about the nominees, presenters and guests of the event

This year, the American comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who already has the experience of hosting the Oscar ceremony in 2017 and 2018, was chosen as the host.

However, in 2017, Kimmel had an embarrassment on stage. He confused the titles of the films and presented the statuette to the wrong one. In particular, the film "Moonlight" won that year, and Jimmy "awarded" the victory to "La La Land".

Celebrity guests were also invited to the event such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga and others.

The organizers decided to return to the old format and show awards in all categories live.

Nominees for the Oscars 2023:

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Hong Chau ("The Whale")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Costume Design

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Best Sound

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Knives Out: Glass Onion"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Best Original Screenplay

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best Animated Short Film

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me Ihe World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It"

Best Live Action Short Film

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway")

Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Best Animated Feature film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel The Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Best Original Song

"Applause" from "Tell It Like A Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Original Score

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Best Documentary Short Film

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure A Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger At The Gate"

Best Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes"

"All The Beauty And The Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Best Visual Effects

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Cinematography

"Tár"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Best International Feature Film

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"EO"

"The Quiet Girl"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Paul Mescal ("Aftersun")

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Best Director

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Todd Field ("Tár")

Ruben Östlund ("Triangle of Sadness")

Best Picture

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

This year's Oscars featured the Ukrainian documentary House of Splinters, which tells the story of children from Donbas. The film was made in cooperation with Denmark, Sweden, Finland and will compete for a statuette in the Best Documentary Feature Film nomination.

Earlier, UAportal shared the best fantasy films released between 2010 and 2015. All of them have a rating of 7.5 or higher on IMDB.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!