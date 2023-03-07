Three zodiac signs are in for trouble on March 7: their plans may be ruined

The full moon on March 7, 2023 could ruin the plans of three natives of the zodiac circle - tthey will face a number of problems that will throw them off balance. Troubles can affect both work and personal life.

According to astrologers, Taurus, Scorpio and Pisces are at risk. Here's what awaits them!

Taurus

The natives of this zodiac sign will be in a bad mood from the very morning - they may be late for the bus, household appliances may break, and the risk of getting into an accident is quite high. Taurus will be angry with themselves, but this will lead to more problems. Taurus can make a mistake at work that will cost them their reputation: natives of the sign will lose the trust of their partners and suffer significant financial losses.

Scorpio

Scorpios will face problems in communication - conflicts can flare up both with colleagues at work and with their significant other. At the same time, there will be no obvious reason for a scandal - an altercation will start over some trifle but will lead to very negative consequences. Scorpios need to be patient if they want to preserve the relationship and not lose their vigilance: in the full moon, they can become victims of fraudsters.

Pisces

Pisces will feel tired - they'll realize that all the efforts they made at work did not give the desired result. Natives of the sign may fall into depression, but negative emotions will only make the situation worse. If Pisces don't take action and do not start acting proactively, they may not only lose their bonuses, but also lose their jobs. They need to pull themselves together, analyze their mistakes and move on.

