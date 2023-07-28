Cats have an excellent sense of smell, thus some odors can be particularly attractive to them. This is often the reason why a furry cat does not use the litter box.

Sante Plus noted that you should first rule out any medical reasons by contacting your veterinarian. This can explain the cat's refusal to use the litter box for natural needs.

What smells attract kittens and make them go to the litter box

1. Bleach. It turns out that cats love this smell. Clean the litter box with bleach diluted in water, then rinse. The light smell of bleach will remain in the litter box, which will attract your cat.

Repeat these steps from time to time until your cat realizes that this is the perfect place. Once your cat gets used to the litter box thanks to this trick, you don't have to use it anymore.

Although the smell of bleach attracts cats, keep in mind that it is highly toxic to these cats. If you want to use it to clean the litter box, do not pour it into the litter. A few drops can poison the animal and have serious health consequences.

2. Essential oils. Cats have a much stronger sense of smell than humans. In this case, honeysuckle essential oil is especially attractive to cats, but it can also be toxic. Don't allow your furry friend to ingest it in no case.

3. Catnip. Cats love catnip. They react differently to this plant. Feel free to add a small amount of dried catnip to the litter box and your kitten will start using it without any problems.

