Three of the most effective ways to easily wash glass baking dishes

When cooking in glassware in the oven, you end up with greasy and burnt baking dishes. Food residue stuck to the bottom of the dish makes it difficult to clean.

To avoid scratching the glass baking dishes, you can clean them with improvised means. These can be starch, toothpaste, or baking soda.

Cornstarch has proven to be an effective tool for cleaning burnt stains from cookware. It should be used together with vinegar and water.

To do this, mix a teaspoon of cornstarch and the same amount of vinegar and water in a bowl. This will create a smooth paste that you can spread on the baking dish. Rub this mixture with a soft, damp brush and then rinse with warm water.

"With cornstarch softening grease and vinegar cleaning and shining the glass, you have a winning combination," writes Sante.

Baking soda can also clean burnt dishes. Take the baking soda and sprinkle it on the glass dish, then add a few drops of dishwashing detergent, pour hot water, and leave it for 15 minutes. Then all you have to do is rub the dishes with a sponge and rinse with warm water.

Toothpaste can also help you clean your baking dish. To do this, take an old toothbrush and any brand of toothpaste. Apply the paste to the areas with stubborn stains and brush. After removing the stains, be sure to wash the dishes well to clean them from toothpaste residue.

