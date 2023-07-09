Three simple remedies that will save even the dirtiest white socks

Sometimes, even with frequent and thorough washing, stubborn stains remain on white socks. However, there's no need to rush to throw them away, as you can reuse these socks and give them a second life.

Find out how to clean them with simple methods and with substances that are sure to be in your kitchen.

Water and salt: For this method, you first need to mix two tablespoons of salt with one liter of warm water in a bowl in which you will immerse the dirty socks. Then let this mixture sit for 10 minutes. For best results, you can add liquid laundry soap. After that, just rinse the socks and rinse with cold water and you will have spotless white socks again.

Lemon juice (or citric acid): If you choose this method, you will need a cup of lemon juice and a liter of warm water. Leave your socks in this mixture for 45 minutes. Lemon juice is well known for its brightening properties, so it's great for washing and removing stains. Just rinse your socks afterwards and let them dry in the sun.

Baking soda and lemon: This combination is ideal for cleaning snow-white socks. Baking soda is known for its abrasive effect, which helps remove the most stubborn stains. To do this, wet your socks and create a paste with the juice of half a lemon and a tablespoon of baking soda - it's a great reusable home remedy. Gently rub your socks with this paste and let it act for 10 minutes. Then you can use Marseille soap to remove the most difficult stains.

These eco-friendly methods will help you preserve your socks by giving them a second life and getting rid of stubborn stains. Don't throw them away - wash them with the tips above and your socks will look as good as new.

