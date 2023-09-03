Three mistakes to avoid when cooking meat

To ensure that your meat is tender and tasty, you need to avoid a few common mistakes. In particular, never salt meat too early.

Sante Plus explained how not to cook meat and why. This can change the taste of the dish, as well as the texture.

Read also: Four smart ways to use rice at home

Mistake No. 1: Cooking meat in a cold pan

Regardless of what kind of pan you're going to use, it's important to cook meat in a hot pan. If you put it in a cold pan, it may stick and you won't get the desired colour and texture.

Mistake No. 2: Moving the meat too quickly during cooking

Video of the day

When you put a piece of meat in a pan, you want to turn it quickly enough to prevent it from sticking. However, you should avoid this and let the meat cook for a few minutes until a crust forms.

Mistake No. 3: Salting the meat too early

If you salt the meat too early, it will dry out and lose its juice. You should salt it at the time of cooking or just before tasting. Moreover, adding pink salt will give the meat an original texture.

Earlier, we talked about the four main mistakes when cooking buckwheat that affect human health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!