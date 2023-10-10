A clean and transparent window is not only aesthetically pleasing but also important for your health. A clean window lets in more light, which can help improve your mood and reduce stress.

In addition, clean windows can help save energy as they allow sunlight to enter the home.

Read also: How to insulate plastic windows in the fall to avoid heat leakage

Cleaning windows can be tricky, especially if you want to do it without leaving any marks. Here are some ingenious tips to help you do it easily and quickly:

You can use vinegar to clean your windows. It will easily wash away all the stains on the windows.

Dilute 200 ml of vinegar in a liter of warm water and mix it in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the windows and wipe with a microfiber cloth. You can also use paper towels.

Lemon juice is one of the best natural products for cleaning dirt in the house. Squeeze the juice of one lemon into a liter of warm water, soak a cloth in the solution, and wipe the windows. Then wipe them dry with paper towels.

Wiping the window with newspapers is very effective. If you use a store-bought window cleaner, spray it on the glass and wipe it thoroughly with newspapers.

We also offer you to learn how to clean the toilet with baking soda.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!