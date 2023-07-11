Clothes often shrink even with proper care. This is especially true for products made from natural fabrics. UaPortal will tell you how to save stretched clothes.

Repeated soaking in water

Soak the garment in cool water for 10-15 minutes, then wring it out with a dry towel and lay it out on a horizontal surface. Place a towel under the garment and stretch it periodically with your hands, and replace the towel with a dry one.

Stretching with steam (not suitable for wool items)

Soak the garment in water, then lay it out on a horizontal surface, heat the iron and switch to steam mode. Place the gauze on the garment and smooth it out while stretching it in different directions.

Stretching with the help of cold

Soak the item in soapy water for half an hour. Then roll it up, put it in a bag, and put it in the freezer for a day. Then take the item out, defrost it, and dry it.

Iron stretching (not suitable for knitwear)

Soak the item in cold water. Then spread it out on an ironing board and stretch it in different directions, then iron it. Put the item on the fabric while it is still wet and press it down with something heavy at the edges. Wait for it to dry.

Stretching with hydrogen peroxide (before using, conduct a paint resistance test)

Dissolve 4 tablespoons of pharmacy-grade peroxide in 5 liters of water and soak the item for 30 minutes. Then squeeze it out with a towel and hang it up to dry, stretching it periodically.

Stretching with vinegar

Dilute white vinegar with water in a ratio of 1:2 and dip the item in it for 30 minutes, wring it out with a towel, stretch it gently and dry it.

