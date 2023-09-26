Top 5 plants that are better not to plant in the garden: they are constantly sick and need careful maintenance

A low-maintenance garden is ideal for busy people and older gardeners. However some plants, due to their disease susceptibility, can cause inconvenience.

Here is a list of plants that are better not to plant on the site:

Stamp goat willow

This plant often suffers from rust, a fungal disease that manifests itself as a rusty coating on the leaves. If you don't want to deal with constant treatment of the goat willow, it may be better not to plant it in the garden.

Mallow (garden stock rose)

Rust can affect the mallow and prevent it from growing and developing normally. This can lead to problems in the cultivation of the rose.

Phlox.

Although this plant is very beautiful, it is often infected with powdery mildew. To keep it blooming and enjoyable, you will have to treat and care for it regularly. However, ash is an effective remedy for powdery mildew that can be used in the autumn.

Juniper

This unexpectedly problematic plant can also be a source of rust, which is difficult to combat. Junipers can also infect other fruit trees in the garden if they grow nearby. The spread of rust spores can be a problem.

Horse chestnut

This plant species blooms beautifully and has a pleasant aroma, but it grows best in southern regions. In the middle lane, where the weather is cool and rainy, the horse chestnut gets sick with fungal diseases, including rust. Its treatment is difficult, and this plant can create numerous difficulties in garden maintenance.

