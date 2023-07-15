Top 5 reasons to eat sorrel every day

Sorrel is used in salads and soups not only because of its delicious taste, but also because of its healing properties.

This plant contains a large amount of antioxidants that protect the body from damage and neutralise harmful substances. These compounds can also help prevent the development of various chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even cancer.

Studies have shown that red sorrel contains the highest amount of oxidants, so it may be useful in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

No human experiments have been conducted on the effectiveness of sorrel in fighting cancer, but animal studies have shown that this herb can stop the growth of cancer cells.

In addition, sorrel affects certain pathways associated with platelet clotting, which prevents blood clots from forming. Moreover, the extract of this plant can dilate blood vessels, which helps to lower blood pressure.

For most people, sorrel is very beneficial, but some may experience unpleasant side effects. If you have allergic reactions to other plants in this family or experience nausea, dizziness, or headaches after consuming sorrel, it is recommended that you eliminate this product from your diet.

It is also important to note that sorrel contains oxalate, a compound that interferes with the absorption of certain minerals, particularly calcium.

Sorrel can be consumed both fresh and dried. This plant helps to detoxify the body, boosts the immune system, and reduces inflammation.

