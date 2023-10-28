Top 3 sneaker models that will be at the peak of fashion in fall-2023

Sneakers have become an indispensable footwear for fashionistas. With them you can simply create stylish fall looks.

What kind of sneakers to choose to be in trend?

Adidas Samba

These comfortable and convenient sneakers are always in the closet of the fashionista. They lead in everyday images and have become a must-have component of every woman's style. Influencers successfully combined them with baggy jeans, pantsuits, shirts, blouses, as well as denim and satin skirts.

New Balance 550

These sneakers won the hearts of fashionistas last year and remain relevant in 2023. They perfectly match with flared jeans and harmonize in the images with trench coats, sweatshirts and oversize jackets.

Adidas Campus 00s

The shoes that were once iconic in the 1990s are making a comeback this season. They are reminiscent of the Adidas Samba, perfect for casual wear and street style, giving your look a fresh charm.

Green and black colors look best with these sneakers, and they go well with bombers and quilted jackets.

