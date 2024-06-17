KIIS sociologists conducted a survey as part of the Mobilize project on May 26-June 1. According to the results, Ukrainians do not have a strong opinion on the law on improving mobilization.

At the same time, the number of those who do not support it is higher among those polled. Only 34% of respondents agreed (rather or completely) with the statement: "I support the new law on mobilization," according to KIIS.

At the same time, 20% rather disagreed, and 32% did not agree at all. Another 14% did not answer the question.

"It is worth emphasizing that disagreement with the statement is not the same as people's opposition (and even more so, it is not an indication of attitudes towards the need for mobilization itself or the need to repel the enemy). Of course, some of those who disagree are opponents. At the same time, another part may disagree only with certain components of the law or have a restrained, neutral attitude," the sociologists said.

