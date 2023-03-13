Learn useful tips and tricks to make cooking more efficient and comfortable. If you love to cook, you know that even smallest details can make a big difference in the end result. Here are 10 life hacks to help make your recipes even better.

Use honey instead of sugar. Honey not only adds sweetness, but also decorates your dishes with a beautiful smooth texture. In addition, honey contains many useful trace elements and antioxidants; Store greens in a paper towel. To keep greens fresh, simply wrap them in a paper towel and store in the refrigerator. The towel will absorb excess moisture, which will keep the greens fresh and crisp for a longer; Replace the milk with coconut milk. If you want to add more flavor and texture to your dishes, replace the milk with coconut milk. It has a lot of healthy fats and adds a coconut flavor to any dish; Use lemon juice to preserve fruit. To keep fruit fresh for longer, choose lemon juice and place the fruit in it. This will help preserve the freshness of the fruit and prevent it from spoiling quickly; Add honey to your salad dressing. Instead of mayonnaise, use honey, olive oil and lemon juice to make your salad dressing. This will reduce the number of calories and make the taste more interesting; Use spices and herbs to enhance the flavor. Spices and herbs can greatly enhance the taste of any dish, especially if you use them correctly. For example, basil and oregano go well with pizza, turmeric adds flavor and color to Indian dishes, and garlic and rosemary go well with meat and fish. In addition, spices and herbs have many health benefits. For example, cinnamon can lower blood sugar, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, and garlic can boost immunity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Use fresh ingredients. Fresh ingredients can greatly enhance the taste and benefits of any dish. For example, fresh basil and tomatoes will add a unique taste to pizza, and fresh fruits and vegetables will help create a tasty and healthy salad. In addition, fresh ingredients contain more nutrients, such as vitamins and antioxidants, compared to canned or frozen foods. Therefore, it is better to use fresh ingredients whenever possible; Use the right cooking technology. It can significantly improve the flavor of any dish. For example, meat is best fried in a pan that is heated to the optimum temperature, and fish is best baked in the oven to keep it juicy; Use hot water when soaking pasta. If you soak pasta before cooking, use hot water instead of cold. This will help to reduce the time it takes to soak and cook, which will save you time in the kitchen; Use nuts to create creamy sauces. Instead of heavy and high-calorie creams for preparing sauces, use nuts. If you mix nuts with water and spices, you will get a creamy base for sauces that will be healthier and less fatty.

