Only damage: Do not use these windows cleaners

Clean windows create a pleasant impression of the home. But it's not just the inside that needs to be cleaned. It's harder to clean them on the outside than on other surfaces in the house, especially if you don't live on the first floor. Learn how to do it safely and in a way that doesn't damage the glass.

To avoid having to clean your windows multiple times, it's important to evaluate the weather and choose the right time. The most favorable time for cleaning the windows on the outside of the house is from the middle to late March, at this time there is almost no snow left on the roof, which can melt, drip and stain the windows again.

It is also advised to wait for the first spring rain - it will wash away the dirt that has accumulated since the last cleaning. After that, the windows will have to be cleaned from traces of drops.

How to clean windows easily and quickly

It is better to start cleaning the windows from the inside so that external dirt is more visible. There are many different ways to make windows clean and clear again. The easiest, fastest ,and most convenient way is to use a glass cleaner and two microfiber cloths. One of them should be soaked in water and remove the top layer of dirt with it, and the second - to wipe the windows dry along with the detergent.

Cleaning windows from the outside is much more difficult and dangerous if you have bars or live on a high floor. For such cases, there are special magnetic sponges for windows or sponges with a long handles.

To avoid ruining your windows, do not use products like soda, alcohol, solvents, and products with abrasives. It is also worth using products with gasoline and acid.

